Rugby
Italy raring to trump England in Six Nations clash
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Italy coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes for today’s Six Nations clash with England in Rome, but teenage winger Tommaso Menoncello misses out through injury after becoming the Championship’s youngest try scorer in 55 years against France.
The 19-year-old finished superbly to give Italy a shock first-half lead during their 37-10 defeat in Paris, but picked up an injury at the Stade de France. Federico Mori takes Menoncello’s place on the wing, while Braam Steyn comes in at blindside flanker at the expense of Sebastian Negri, who drops to the bench...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.