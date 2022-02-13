Rugby

Italy raring to trump England in Six Nations clash

Italy coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes for today’s Six Nations clash with England in Rome, but teenage winger Tommaso Menoncello misses out through injury after becoming the Championship’s youngest try scorer in 55 years against France.



The 19-year-old finished superbly to give Italy a shock first-half lead during their 37-10 defeat in Paris, but picked up an injury at the Stade de France. Federico Mori takes Menoncello’s place on the wing, while Braam Steyn comes in at blindside flanker at the expense of Sebastian Negri, who drops to the bench...