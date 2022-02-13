Rugby

Stormers breeze past clawless Lions

Cape side stay at the top of the South African conference in the URC

The Stormers cemented their place at the top of the South African conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a resounding 32-10 win over the rapidly receding Lions at Ellis Park yesterday.



Though the Stormers, who led 10-3 at the break, played with intent from the start, it took them a while before they solidified their position in this game...