Rugby
Stormers breeze past clawless Lions
Cape side stay at the top of the South African conference in the URC
13 February 2022 - 00:00
The Stormers cemented their place at the top of the South African conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a resounding 32-10 win over the rapidly receding Lions at Ellis Park yesterday.
Though the Stormers, who led 10-3 at the break, played with intent from the start, it took them a while before they solidified their position in this game...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.