Sport

Rugby

Stormers breeze past clawless Lions

Cape side stay at the top of the South African conference in the URC

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
13 February 2022 - 00:00

The Stormers cemented their place at the top of the South African conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a resounding 32-10 win over the rapidly receding Lions at Ellis Park yesterday.

Though the Stormers, who led 10-3 at the break, played with intent from the start, it took them a while before they solidified their position in this game...

