Unplugged with BBK

Zouma, the Kurt that lost all the cream

West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma, who may very well have hailed from Nkandla had it not been for the intrusive letter "o" in his Zuma, has hogged the headlines for the better part of the week.



What did he do? Let me let the cat out of the bag for you. Zouma, who now turns out for West Ham, could not shake the itch for action and imagined his cat being a pigskin...