Soccer

Appoint Mandla Ncikazi as head coach, Thabo Mngomeni urges Bucs

In his time as Orlando Pirates skipper, Thabo Mngomeni played like a man possessed, uncompromising in the midfield and as protective of his teammates as a hen of its chicks.



These days, like many former Bucs greats, the 52-year-old Mngomeni worries a lot about the state of the Soweto giants...