Rugby
Ireland's Joey Carbery gets the nod to take on Italy
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Ireland have named Joey Carbery at outhalf for today’s Six Nations game against Italy, opting to give the Munster man some more international experience even as captain and first choice 10 Johnny Sexton returned to fitness.
Elsewhere, coach Andy Farrell made six changes from the side that ran tournament favourites France close two weeks ago, including handing Ulster’s Michael Lowry a debut at fullback...
