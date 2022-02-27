Rugby
Ivan van Rooyen proud of his young cubs
27 February 2022 - 00:00
The Lions emerged from their battle with United Rugby Championship (URC) log leaders Leinster with heads held high in Dublin on Friday.
They slipped to their fifth straight defeat but kept the champion team in check and were 21-13 down when the final whistle arrived...
