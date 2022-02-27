Soccer

Leeds’ relegation fears intensify after thrashing by Spurs

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation fears intensified after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.



Having conceded 16 goals in their last four matches, Leeds had clearly not solved their defensive issues ahead of Spurs’ visit, and whatever game plan they had was thrown out the window within 15 minutes as Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs 2-0 up...