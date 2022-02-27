Rugby

Lions hold on to their cash

Majority shareholder Altmann Allers will listen to like-minded suitors

Spartan Lions chairman Altmann Allers is unconcerned about the spending spree that has seen the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers splurge on big name players.



The Lions have a policy in which they develop players from within and, despite their slide on the United Rugby Championship (URC) table, they are not about to dig deep in their pocket to get out of a hole...