Tennis

New tennis SA chief finds everyone is having a ball

Andre Homan walked into a stable environment but knows a lot needs to be done

The landscape new Tennis SA CEO Andre Homan walked into as the pandemic started easing its grip is not as post-apocalyptic as you might imagine. In an ironic way the pandemic has had some spin-offs for the sport.



Tennis, along with golf with its easy social distancing practices, were some of the first sports to emerge from lockdown...