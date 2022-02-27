Sport

Soccer

PSL clubs waiting for Caf’s final call on setting up women’s teams

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE and BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

Most Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have not started to establish women’s teams in spite of a Confederation of African Football (Caf) directive that participants in their inter-club competition will require them to establish such structures.

At their congress in November Caf proposed that as a condition to secure future participation in Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, all clubs should have women’s teams as part of club licensing requirements...

