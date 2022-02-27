Rugby

Sharks claim bonus-point victory over Benetton in Italy

As they made their way back to the change rooms at half-time, Benetton were faced with a mountain to climb to get themselves back in this United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso, Italy.



They had no answers to the Sharks’ three converted tries by Ruben van Heerden, player-of-the-match Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi, which put them on the back foot...