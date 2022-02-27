Rugby
Sharks claim bonus-point victory over Benetton in Italy
27 February 2022 - 00:00
As they made their way back to the change rooms at half-time, Benetton were faced with a mountain to climb to get themselves back in this United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso, Italy.
They had no answers to the Sharks’ three converted tries by Ruben van Heerden, player-of-the-match Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi, which put them on the back foot...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.