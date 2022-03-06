Soccer
Broos eyes high-level stars for Bafana friendly against France
Coach reveals he is looking closely at players from Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Hugo Broos will select the bulk of the Bafana Bafana squad to face France in an international friendly from the three teams participating in Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.