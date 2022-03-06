Soccer
Leicester’s Barnes piles more misery on Leeds
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Leeds United’s first match of the post-Marcelo Bielsa era began with a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City yesterday, but new American manager Jesse Marsch saw many encouraging signs from a team that conceded 20 goals last month...
