Sport

Soccer

Pep Guardiola talks up Manchester United

06 March 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Pep Guardiola is of the view that Manchester United have an aggressive attack and will pose a difficult challenge to his Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in today’s derby in the Premier League...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will ... Sport
  2. We run our own race, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Sport
  3. It’s make or break year for Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  4. Appoint Mandla Ncikazi as head coach, Thabo Mngomeni urges Bucs Sport
  5. BBK UNPLUGGED | Elation turns to dejection as bombs rain down on men, women and ... Sport

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations