Soccer
Happy days on the horizon for hungry sports fans
Sascoc pushes for 75% capacity at the stadiums — mainly for rugby, soccer and cricket — when state of disaster is lifted
13 March 2022 - 00:03
Sports fans will flock back to sporting arenas in increased numbers when the national state of disaster is reviewed next week. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.