General
SA hold their nerve to squeeze past Pakistan
13 March 2022 - 00:00
SA continued their promising start at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup by registering a second win which puts them in good nick ahead of their biggest game of the competition tomorrow...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.