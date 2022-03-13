General
Tatjana Schoenmaker swims her way to top gongs
13 March 2022 - 00:00
Olympic 200m breaststroke champion and record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker was the biggest winner at the SA Sports Awards ceremony last night as she walked away with coveted Sports Star and Sportswoman of the Year awards...
