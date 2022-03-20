×

Sport

Rugby

Brave Lions claw Munster at the death

Home team delivers stirring second half comeback at Ellis Park

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
20 March 2022 - 00:00

The Lions showed remarkable second-half resolve to beat crack Irish outfit Munster 23-21 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday...

