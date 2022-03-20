General
Caster Semenya returns to action with eye on world champs
She will race 3,000m at her second meet of the grand prix series
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Former two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is looking to break Zola Budd’s 31-year-old 2,000m record when she kick-starts her season in Cape Town on Wednesday...
