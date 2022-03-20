General
Kevin Lerena ready to roll with the heavies
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Kevin Lerena will look to follow in the footsteps of Evander Holyfield and Oleksandr Usyk when he officially makes the transition to heavyweight at Emperors Palace on Saturday night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.