Soccer
Saka's strike earns Arsenal victory over Aston Villa
Gunners eye return to Champions League since 2016-17 exit
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Fourth-placed Arsenal opened up a four-point gap over Manchester United, one place below, in the Premier League standings after Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike earned them a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa yesterday. ..
