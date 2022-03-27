Cricket
All-rounder Perry’s role could be reduced at World Cup
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry could play — but only as a batter — in the Women’s World Cup semifinal next week if she fails to fully recover from a back injury, coach Matthew Mott said yesterday...
