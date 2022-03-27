F1
F1 drivers agree to race after Jeddah attack
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Formula One drivers yesterday said they would race in today’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after long talks and reassurances from Saudi government ministers that security was being ramped up to the maximum in the wake of attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit on Friday...
