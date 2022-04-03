Athletics
Simbine still looking to conquer the world
03 April 2022 - 00:00
He was stripped of his World Relays gold medal and condemned to fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, but Akani Simbine is tackling the new season with his usual optimism...
He was stripped of his World Relays gold medal and condemned to fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, but Akani Simbine is tackling the new season with his usual optimism...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.