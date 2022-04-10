Soccer
Chelsea growls with 6-0 thrashing of hapless Southampton
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Chelsea roared back to form as two goals each by Timo Werner and Mason Mount and first half strikes by Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz sealed a 6-0 Premier League win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium yesterday. ..
