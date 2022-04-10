Rugby
Hawk-Eye tech could speed-up URC games
However, the credibility of the decision making process remains sacrosanct
10 April 2022 - 00:00
The United Rugby Championship (URC) may turn to Hawk-Eye technology to help speed up a game that is being bogged down by a seemingly endless stream of television match official (TMO) referrals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.