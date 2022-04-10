General
Maharaj just short of a ton against Bangladesh
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Keshav Maharaj top scored in the Proteas first innings when he chalked up a Test best score of 84 runs to help his side reach 453 on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park yesterday. ..
