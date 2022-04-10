Swimming
Pool-raider Lara van Niekerk downs Queen Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Young Lara van Niekerk stunned Olympic heroine Tatjana Schoenmaker at the national championships in Gqeberha last night, downing her in a 100m breaststroke battle. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.