Soccer
Respect! Klopp and Guardiola eye each other with admiration
Liverpool and champs separated by a single point at the top
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says it is simply a joy to carry out their analysis work on Manchester City ahead of today’s Premier League title clash at the Etihad Stadium...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.