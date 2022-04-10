Soccer
Sharpshooter Shalulile on the cusp of PSL history
The 28-year-old is right up there with top strikers in consistency, accuracy, fitness and hunger
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Premier Soccer League’s reigning footballer of the season Peter Shalulile stands a good chance of becoming the second player after Collins Mbesuma of Zambia to win SA’s golden boot twice...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.