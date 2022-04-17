Soccer
Chelsea not distracted by sanctions on director Tenenbaum, says Tuchel
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Chelsea are focused on today’s FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace and have not been distracted by the British government imposing sanctions on club director Eugene Tenenbaum, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday...
