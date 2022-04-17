×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Athletics

Clarence eager to take on Wayde and Lux at SA champs

David Isaacson Sports reporter
17 April 2022 - 00:02

Wayde van Niekerk will attempt to defend his SA 200m title in Green Point this week, but he could face some resistance from Clarence Munyai and Luxolo Adams. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Simbine still looking to conquer the world Sport
  2. Mokoka says he never intended to break world record Sport
  3. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  4. ‘Shy’ hurdler Marioné Fourie is racing into the limelight Sport
  5. F1 drivers say yes to Las Vegas — but want European races to remain Sport

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground