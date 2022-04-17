Athletics
Clarence eager to take on Wayde and Lux at SA champs
17 April 2022 - 00:02
Wayde van Niekerk will attempt to defend his SA 200m title in Green Point this week, but he could face some resistance from Clarence Munyai and Luxolo Adams. ..
Wayde van Niekerk will attempt to defend his SA 200m title in Green Point this week, but he could face some resistance from Clarence Munyai and Luxolo Adams. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.