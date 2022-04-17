Soccer
Hits and misses in the sacking of PSL coaches
17 April 2022 - 00:01
A staggering nine head coaches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have been sacked or have parted ways with their outfits this season and the number could grow as we approach the critical business end of the 2021-2022 campaign...
