Soccer
Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League treble of the season earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Norwich City last night amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford...
