General
Volleyball SA defends coach selection
Volleyball SA has defended its decision to replace the coaches who helped the men’s team qualify for the Commonwealth Games and select instead a member of the federation’s executive for the showpiece in Birmingham later this year.
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Volleyball SA (VSA) has defended its decision to replace the coaches who helped the men's team qualify for the Commonwealth Games and select instead a member of the federation's executive for the showpiece in Birmingham later this year.
