General

Volleyball SA defends coach selection

Volleyball SA has defended its decision to replace the coaches who helped the men’s team qualify for the Commonwealth Games and select instead a member of the federation’s executive for the showpiece in Birmingham later this year.

Volleyball SA (VSA) has defended its decision to replace the coaches who helped the men’s team qualify for the Commonwealth Games and select instead a member of the federation’s executive for the showpiece in Birmingham later this year. ..