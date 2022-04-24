Dambile shocks big names to win men's 200m
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Cometh the hour, cometh the man, except nobody had expected that man to be Sinesipho Dambile, who shocked the big names to claim the men’s 200m crown at the SA championships yesterday evening. ..
