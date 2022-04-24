Everton’s Van de Beek, Gomes ruled out of Merseyside derby
Klopp says he’ll will miss derby experience if local rivals are relegated
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Relegation-threatened Everton will be without midfielders Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes for today’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.