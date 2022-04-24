Keo uncut
Frans belongs at France 2023, boep and all
24 April 2022 - 00:00
The late Auckland-born Samoan rugby captain Peter Fatialofa was among my favourite rugby players. He was one of the great characters of New Zealand, Samoan and world rugby in the 1980s and 1990s...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.