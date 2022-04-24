Kaizer Chiefs suffer a 1-0 defeat over Stellenbosch few days after sacking Baxter
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs started a new life without their sacked coach Stuart Baxter on a sour note when they were beaten 1-0 by Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership match played at the Danie Craven Stadium last night...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.