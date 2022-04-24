Swimmer Pieter Coetzé is calm, cool and collecting medals
24 April 2022 - 00:00
The hard lockdown of 2020 had at least one positive effect, hastening the incredible rise of Pieter Coetzé, the tallest and youngest of SA swimming’s new stars. ..
The hard lockdown of 2020 had at least one positive effect, hastening the incredible rise of Pieter Coetzé, the tallest and youngest of SA swimming’s new stars. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.