×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Rugby

Dayimani’s perseverance paying off

A back row shift has helped prove he is no one-trick pony

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
01 May 2022 - 00:00

The latest chapter in Hacjivah Dayimani’s storied existence is one of purpose and perseverance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Frans belongs at France 2023, boep and all Sport
  2. Better times ahead for SA rugby in 2021 Sport
  3. Swimmer Pieter Coetzé is calm, cool and collecting medals Sport
  4. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  5. Poles apart, but SA athletes are fighting their battles Sport

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa