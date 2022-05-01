Liverpool scrapes slim victory over Newcastle
01 May 2022 - 00:03
A first-half strike from midfielder Naby Keita helped Liverpool secure a hard-earned 1-0 win at Newcastle United yesterday as Jürgen Klopp’s side kept their Premier League title hopes alive and provisionally went top of the table...
