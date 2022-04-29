US tycoon poised to take over Chelsea
01 May 2022 - 00:02
A consortium led by former Guggenheim Partners president Todd Boehly is poised to enter exclusive talks to buy Chelsea Football Club, people familiar with the matter said, even as one of Britain’s richest men launched a last-gasp bid for the London team. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.