Soccer
Coady snatches stoppage-time equaliser for Wolves at Chelsea
08 May 2022 - 00:00
Conor Coady struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday, as the Londoners’ prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands...
