Soccer
Liverpool win FA Cup on penalties against Chelsea
15 May 2022 - 00:00
Liverpool won an absorbing English FA Cup final on Saturday as they prevailed 6-5 in a penalty shootout after the Wembley showpiece somehow ended 0-0 after extra time...
