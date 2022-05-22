Baroka relegation confirmed while Sundowns' crowning as PSL champions delayed by rain in Durban
22 May 2022 - 00:00
In a dramatic day that was supposed to see the curtain fall on the DStv Premiership 2021-2022, Baroka FC were relegated to the National First Division while heavy downpours in Durban put on ice Mamelodi Sundowns’ official crowning as champions as their game against Royal AM at the Chatworth Stadium was called off...
