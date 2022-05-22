Everything up for grabs on final day as City close in on sixth title
22 May 2022 - 00:00
One point separates the cumulative tallies of Liverpool and Manchester City over the past four Premier League seasons, so there is little surprise that they head into the final weekend of the current campaign with all still to play for...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.