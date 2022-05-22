PGA Championship comes at the right time in golf’s current history
22 May 2022 - 00:00
The absolute definition of where golf finds itself right now — in the context of money versus Majors, of LIV Golf versus Long Live Golf — was to be found right there on a particular number at the 104th PGA Championship...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.