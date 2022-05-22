×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

BBK Unplugged

SP2205Unplugged: A lot of flak over a frivolous flag

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
22 May 2022 - 00:00

Nathi Mthethwa is at the receiving end of a flood of flak over his Flaggate. I’m surprised he has not flapped and folded...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | The inside story of the Boks’ monumental achievement Sport
  2. Messy Safa elections could be derailed Sport
  3. Egyptian victories could put Pitso in a red hot spot Sport
  4. Leave Bafana selection to Broos, says Neil Tovey Sport
  5. Free Jarred Silverman wants ring wars and peace Sport

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...