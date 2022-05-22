Stormers come up trumps at the death
Evan Roos spearheads their charge to conference honours
22 May 2022 - 00:00
The Stormers had to dig deep in Welsh mining country before they came up trumps in the SA conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) yesterday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.